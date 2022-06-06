Meeting planned to discuss future replacement of Chester Bridge

(WSIL) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a community briefing to discuss future plans to replace the Chester Bridge.
The bridge over the Mississippi River will be replaced using the design-build method. During the meeting, MoDOT engineers will share information about how that process works and what the schedule for replacement looks like.
Details will also be shared on the upcoming bridge maintenance project. The upcoming maintenance project will rehab pavement and make some minor structural steel repairs.
The open-house style meeting will be held on June 23 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Perryville Higher Education Center, 108 Progress Dr, Perryville, Missouri.
There will be no formal presentation. Participants may attend the meeting at any time between 4 and 6 p.m.
For those who are unable to attend the meeting in person, the information shared during the meeting will be available at www.modot.org/chesterbridge.