Meeting being held Wednesday on new Herrin Fire Department building

RENDERING of future Herrin Fire Department

HERRIN, Ill. (WSIL) -- The city of Herrin will hold a meeting this week to discuss the status of its new fire department.

The Herrin Fire Department's current building was constructed in 1973 when it accomodated a staff of two firefighters, says Chief Shawn Priddy. Today, there's a staff of five firefighters per shift.

For the last year and a half, the department's firefighters and operations have been inside the pole barn structure behind the department itself.

While doing some remodeling last year, firefighters discovered mold and asbestos on the walls. They ended up building a small operations center in the storage unit while the department building became storage space.

"We ended up doing this to make it more accomodable," Priddy said.

On Wednesday, Priddy will meet with city leaders and St. Louis-based architects to discuss the new building and see it's design.

The building will be up to code to American Disabilities Act and Occupational, Safety and Health Administration standards, says Mayor Steve Frattini. But Frattini says there's room to grow.

The new building will be located just south of 13th Street and Clark Trail.

