 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For today, south winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45
mph expected. For Thursday, south winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky
and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...For today, until 6 PM CST. For Thursday, from 6 AM to 6
PM CST.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High profile vehicles and tractor trailers
should use extra caution, especially on east-west oriented
roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For today, south winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45
mph expected. For Thursday, south winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky
and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...For today, until 6 PM CST. For Thursday, from 6 AM to 6
PM CST.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High profile vehicles and tractor trailers
should use extra caution, especially on east-west oriented
roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Meet the newest member of the Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff's Office: Zeno

  • Updated
  • 0
K9 zeno

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office has a new member named Zeno. 

In the past, the Sheriff’s Office has partnered with other law enforcement agencies for their K-9 units to help assist in situations.  However, the demands and needs warranted research of adding their own unit. 

Zeno is a one-year-old German Shepherd. Zeno was born in the Czech Republic, but moved to Pennsylvania later. 

He is a dual-purpose K-9, meaning he can help with drug operations or help with the physical chasing down of suspects, according to his bio. 

The Sheriff's Office says Zeno will help broaden their community resources. 

Tags

Recommended for you