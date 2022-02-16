Meet the newest member of the Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff's Office: Zeno

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office has a new member named Zeno.
In the past, the Sheriff’s Office has partnered with other law enforcement agencies for their K-9 units to help assist in situations. However, the demands and needs warranted research of adding their own unit.
Zeno is a one-year-old German Shepherd. Zeno was born in the Czech Republic, but moved to Pennsylvania later.
He is a dual-purpose K-9, meaning he can help with drug operations or help with the physical chasing down of suspects, according to his bio.
The Sheriff's Office says Zeno will help broaden their community resources.