Meet the author behind a supernatural thriller featuring local businesses

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A local author is making her way throughout the community on her first book tour.
"Halloween is a great week to be doing this because everyone is in the mood for something a little bit creepy. The book is about this nefarious website and it's convincing people to join and once you join, there's no way out," explains Erica Darnell.
"The Gathering of Souls" is full of suspense and mystery. Erica Darnell says she's excited to be able to have the tour where she grew up.
"Even though it's a super natural thriller and it's obviously fiction I really wanted to base the locations on real places. That kind of brings elements of nonfiction into it, so anybody who's going to be reading through the book will recognize places like Pags. They'll recognize that I've got Waltz in there, in Marion. I have Smalls Meat Market."
Business owners say they're honored to be featured.
"We had no idea that it was even going on and just glad to be thought of and be a part of the community," says Lee Pearson, Co-Owner of Small's Meat Market.
"We're very humbled and honored by it. It's just, we work everyday and you get involved in your work. When she came in it surprised me. It kind of reignites our connection to the community and kind of reinvigorates why we do what we do," adds Melissa Parsons, President of Pagliai's Pizza.
Darnell is already working on a second book.
"Watching people come and say, I could not put it down is wonderful for me to hear because nobody writes a story and dedicates this much time to something unless they believe in it. I'm very excited that my fans love it," says Darnell.
Darnell will be back in the area for more signings later this week. The book is available to purchase on Amazon and Darnell's website. You can also follow her author page on Facebook to find out where she's going to be next.