Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...In Missouri, Scott County. In Illinois, Williamson,
Saline, Union, Johnson, Alexander and Pulaski Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Medical Minute: Varicose Veins

Medical Minute Varicose Veins
Kenzie Dillow

(WSIL) -- If your legs have a dull achy feeling or your legs feel heavy and you can't get around like you're used to, it could be varicose veins. There are some treatment options to make your life easier.

These Medical Minutes will provide much needed information to keep your body healthy.

If your legs have a dull achy feeling or your legs feel heavy and you can't get around like you're used to, it could be varicose veins. There are some treatment options to make your life easier. 

Visit myheartlandvascular.com for more information on how to get relief.

Tags

