Medical Minute: Thyroid

This week's Medical Minute talks about your thyroid. Unexplained fatigue, anxiousness, or gained/loss weight without trying may all be signs your thyroid levels may be out of whack.
Women are more likely than men to be affected by thyroid disease and whether it's an overactive or an underactive thyroid, it shouldn't be left untreated.