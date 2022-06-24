Media giants, including Disney, reaffirm financial support for those seeking abortions

Media giants have become the latest corporate titans to reaffirm financial support for abortion-seekers following Friday's Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
The entertainment goliath Disney assured employees Friday they would be able to afford a similar level of health care outside of their home area if they needed to travel to access health services, including family planning and pregnancy-related services, a Disney spokesperson told CNN.
Meanwhile, the cable and media giant Comcast said Friday that travel for abortion services is covered under a company-wide employee benefit. Under the policy, Comcast may pay each employee up to $4,000 per trip if the employee needs to travel to access a covered health care service. The coverage is capped at three trips and $10,000 per year, whichever comes first, but the benefit resets each year, meaning that employees who require follow-up health visits out-of-state could benefit substantially from the policy over multiple years, Comcast told CNN. The benefit applies to all Comcast and NBCUniversal employees, the company said, and the amount paid typically depends on the type of expense incurred.
And Warner Bros. Discovery — which owns CNN — said in a statement that it "immediately" expanded its benefits program on Friday following the court's ruling to cover abortion-related travel expenses.
"Warner Bros. Discovery is committed to offering our employees across the country access to consistent and comprehensive healthcare services," a company spokesperson told CNN. "In light of the Supreme Court's recent decision, we immediately expanded our healthcare benefits options to cover transportation expenses for employees and their covered family members who need to travel to access abortion and reproductive care."