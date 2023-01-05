McLeansboro man arrested for child grooming

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- A McLeansboro man has been arrested for two grooming charges on Wednesday.
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reported the Benton Police Department first received some information about a child claiming to be the target of sexual exploitation in September of 2022.
Benton officers then contacted Jefferson County Sheriff detectives and an investigation into the matter began.
A search warrant was then issued at the home of Garrett S. Biggerstaff, 28, of McLeansboro. Evidence was collected and looked at by personnel from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
After reviewing the evidence, they found there was another child who was also a victim of grooming.
After the investigation was turned over to the Jefferson County State's Attorney's Office, arrest warrants for Biggerstaff were issued on January 4, 2023.
Biggerstaff was then arrested on Thursday for two counts of grooming.
He was taken to the Jefferson County Jail with a bond set at $150,000.