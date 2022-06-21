 Skip to main content
McLeansboro family picking up after truck crashes into their home

MCLEANSBORO, IL (WSIL) -- A McLeansboro family has to fix their home after someone drove a truck through it. It happened late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

The home is at the 200 block of Douglas Street and owned by Kisha Branch.

She was not home at the time, but her son was. The man crashed into the house where Branch's bedroom is. She said she never expected something like this to ever happen.

"I've had people say, what's to happen if someone misses the turn, but no I never would have really thought something like this would happen," said Branch. "In the mean time we're just trying to create a new normal for now.

Police arrested 21-year-old Flint Bowers at the scene. He's charged with multiple violations including driving under the influence.

A representative from the McLeansboro police department says an officer attempted to pull Bowers over several blocks away before he drove away.

It was estimated that Bowers was clocked at traveling more than 60 miles per hour before slamming into Branch's home.

Also the emotional trauma is still there, Branch says she's just thankful nobody in her family was hurt.

"I couldn't have been more blessed," said Branch. "Obviously it was very scary for me and for him to be in the home, but he's very thankful that I wasn't there.

"This is what happens when people drink and drive and it's very sad. He's probably messed up most of his life because of this whole situation."

Branch adds they're still waiting to hear from their insurance provider. In the mean time, a Go Fund Me account has been established to help the family with everyday needs and essentials.

