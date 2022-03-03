 Skip to main content
McCracken County shooting threat leads to pursuit, arrest

Cordell Nix

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- A West Virginia man now faces numerous charges after a shooting threat and pursuit with police. 

Around 2:20 a.m. Thursday, Paducah Police Officers were responding to a report of an armed subject at a bar in the Park Plaza Road area. 

The caller stated the armed subject had threatened to shoot people at the bar and believed they left in a vehicle. 

A McCracken County Sergeant was traveling near the area and saw a vehicle matching the caller's description. 

While stopped at a red light, the Sergeant observed the vehicle come towards him at a high rate of speed. As the Sergeant began to move his vehicle to prevent being struck, the other vehicle swerved and drove through the red light. 

A traffic stop was attempted, but the driver refused to stop. The suspect, later identified as Cordell Nix, fled from deputies, striking multiple stop signs and curbs. Nix eventually struck a fire hydrant, causing minor damage and then fled on foot. After a short pursuit, Nix was taken into custody. 

Police did learn Nix was the man that threatened to shoot others at the local bar and a loaded pistol was found in his vehicle. 

Nix was transported to a local hospital because of his extreme level of intoxication. While at the hospital he assaulted law enforcement officers and threatened to kill hospital staff. At approximately 1:00 pm he was released from the hospital and lodged in the McCracken County Jail.

Nix, 24 of West Virginia, was charged with 17 offenses including:

  • Speeding 26 MPH or more
  • Reckless Driving, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree - Police Officer
  • Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)
  • Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree (On Foot)
  • Disregarding Stop Sign
  • Disregarding Traffic Control Device
  • Criminal Mischief 1st Degree
  • Leaving the Scene of an Accident
  • No Operator’s License
  • Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance, Assault 3rd Degree – Police Officer
  • Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Possession of Open Alcohol Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle
  • Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol – Aggravated

The Paducah Police Department has additional charges stemming from the initial incident of threatening to shoot patrons of the bar. 

