McCracken County shooting threat leads to pursuit, arrest

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- A West Virginia man now faces numerous charges after a shooting threat and pursuit with police.
Around 2:20 a.m. Thursday, Paducah Police Officers were responding to a report of an armed subject at a bar in the Park Plaza Road area.
The caller stated the armed subject had threatened to shoot people at the bar and believed they left in a vehicle.
A McCracken County Sergeant was traveling near the area and saw a vehicle matching the caller's description.
While stopped at a red light, the Sergeant observed the vehicle come towards him at a high rate of speed. As the Sergeant began to move his vehicle to prevent being struck, the other vehicle swerved and drove through the red light.
A traffic stop was attempted, but the driver refused to stop. The suspect, later identified as Cordell Nix, fled from deputies, striking multiple stop signs and curbs. Nix eventually struck a fire hydrant, causing minor damage and then fled on foot. After a short pursuit, Nix was taken into custody.
Police did learn Nix was the man that threatened to shoot others at the local bar and a loaded pistol was found in his vehicle.
Nix was transported to a local hospital because of his extreme level of intoxication. While at the hospital he assaulted law enforcement officers and threatened to kill hospital staff. At approximately 1:00 pm he was released from the hospital and lodged in the McCracken County Jail.
Nix, 24 of West Virginia, was charged with 17 offenses including:
- Speeding 26 MPH or more
- Reckless Driving, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree - Police Officer
- Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)
- Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree (On Foot)
- Disregarding Stop Sign
- Disregarding Traffic Control Device
- Criminal Mischief 1st Degree
- Leaving the Scene of an Accident
- No Operator’s License
- Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance, Assault 3rd Degree – Police Officer
- Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of Open Alcohol Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle
- Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol – Aggravated
The Paducah Police Department has additional charges stemming from the initial incident of threatening to shoot patrons of the bar.