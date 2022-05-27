McCracken County Sheriff's Department breaks down how online crimes can be investigated

PADUCAH (WSIL)----Whether it's scams, threats, or any other illegal online activity, the McCracken County sheriff's department treats it like it is: a crime.
"A lot of crimes are committed over social media or the internet, email, not just the crime itself, but evidence of them so we have to learn how to find the evidence," said Chief Deputy Ryan Norman.
But preventing online crime is difficult.
Local agencies are unable to monitor everyone's online activities for many reasons, but it boils down to manpower and privacy laws.
"A local agency like us, one, we wouldn't have the manpower or the money to do that, and two, that's not something we would want to do. Of course you have a clear constitutional rights so when we investigate things, we have to do the proper steps, such as a search warrant or subpoena," said Norman.
But just if you report something you see online to law enforcement, it can help speed up the process.
"The public sees things that we don't over their social media feeds when they're browsing the internet of potential crimes that they will often bring to our attention," said Norman.
So as cliché as it may seem, if you see something, say something.
"Take a screenshot of it, or take a picture of it if it's on a computer if you know how to do that. Try to get as much information about who posted it and where as possible, and forward that onto us," Norman said.