McCracken County Sheriff investigates threat at Community Christian Academy

McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- On August 25, 2022, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a complaint of a threat made by a student at Community Christian Academy.
School staff notified the Sheriff’s Office at approximately 12:00 PM that a student had reported that another student threatened to commit an act of violence against the school.
Detectives and Deputies immediately interviewed students and parents and attempted to locate any evidence.
After corroborating the statements with several witnesses and consulting with the County Attorney’s Office, Deputies arrested the juvenile student at approximately 6:40 PM. Previous to his arrest and after the MCSO was notified, the juvenile was not a danger to Community Christian Academy.
A Judge ordered that the male juvenile be lodged in the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center until a court hearing can be held.
As this is a continuing investigation, information that may be released is limited.
We ask that parents and guardians speak with your children and stress that if they hear or see anything suspicious, to please notify school staff or law enforcement immediately.