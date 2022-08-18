McCracken County, Paducah reach agreement on Greenway Sports Complex

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- The City of Paducah and McCracken County have reached an interlocal agreement for the proposed Greenway Sports Complex.
McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer and Paducah Mayor George Bray met Thursday and agreed on each party's role in the design, construction, funding, equipping, operation, management and maintenance of the $42 million complex.
The agreement must now be approved by the County Fiscal Court, City Commission and the Sports Commission.
Here is an overview of the terms of the agreement:
- Assures cooperation between all three parties, with penalties for noncompliance.
- County leases Bluegrass Downs Property and City leases Stuart Nelson Park to Sports Commission.
- County and City will equally share in upgrades to Stuart Nelson Park Road.
- Sports Commission will develop and operate Park with assistance from Sports Facilities Corp. as an independent contractor per a Facilities Management Agreement of Dec. 2021.
- Each party will have two representatives on a “working group.”
- Sports Commission and working group now develop final plans, bid packages, for County and City review.
- County and City each put $12.5M in accounts within ten days of effective date of ILA.
- County will be “paying agent” to receive and oversee all payments of invoices.
- City will issue municipal bonds for equal City and County benefit and obligation.
- Sports Commission pays 80% of Transient Room Tax receipts toward City and County debt.
- Any revenue in excess of debt is paid equally to City and County.
- Any shortfall in revenue is paid equally by County and City.
- After debt is paid off (20 years) any shortfall that was paid by County and City is reimbursed by Sports Commission.
- Initial lease is twenty years, with four optional renewal periods of five years (total forty years)
CLICK HERE to read the full proposal.