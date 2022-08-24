McCracken County men charged with drug offenses

McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested two McCracken County men following a drug investigation in McCracken County Wednesday night.
On August 24, McCracken County Sheriff’s Office Drug Detectives conducted an investigation that led to them obtaining a search warrant for a residence located at 5445 Harris Road in McCracken County. The investigation revealed that 54-year-old Clarence Hubbard was selling illegal drugs from the residence.
During the search warrant service, detectives located Clarence Hubbard and Bart Cagle at the residence. Detectives located a small amount of Crystal Methamphetamine and Marijuana on Bart Cagle’s person. During a search of his vehicle, detectives located a large number of prescription medications, which were illegally possessed.
During a search of residence and the property, detectives located and seized almost four pounds (4lbs) of Crystal Methamphetamine and approximately 150 grams of powder Cocaine.
Both Hubbard and Cagle were arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail. Hubbard has a prior conviction for trafficking in Cocaine that enhances the new drug trafficking charges.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this investigation by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Paducah Police K-9 Unit.
The seized drugs in this case, if sold on the street in user amounts, could’ve had an estimated street value of more than $170,000.
- Arrested: Clarence T. Hubbard 54, of Harris Road (McCracken County)
- Charges: Trafficking in Methamphetamine 2nd or subsequent offense, Trafficking in Cocaine 2nd or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia
- Arrested: Bart R. Cagle 56, Old US Highway 60 West (McCracken County)
- Charges: Trafficking in a 3rd controlled substance- Gabapentin, possession of Marijuana, Possession of Methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia