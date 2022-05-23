McCracken county men arrested for illegal substances

McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (WSIL) - The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says they pulled a car over Monday evening and found 12.5 grams of Methamphetamine, 160 grams of Marijuana, several THC vape cartridges, Methamphetamine smoking pipes, a large quantity of illegally possessed Gabapentin, and several other items related to Drug Paraphernalia.
It happened around 5 p.m. on Olivet Church Road. That vehicle was a 2012 Dodge driven by David T. Novetske of Salem, KY. and occupied by Timothy C. Figley of Kevil, KY.
Records indicate that Novetske has a D.U.I suspended operators license and is prohibited from operating a vehicle. Novetske also has an extensive criminal history involving Methamphetamine and trafficking in controlled substances.
Novetske and Figley were both arrested and lodged at the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Arrested: David T. Novetske, 40 of Salem, KY 42078
Charges:
- No Registration Plates
- No Insurance
- Operating on DUI Suspended License
- Traff. In Cont. Sub. 1st Deg, 2nd or > Offense (> or = 2grams Methamphetamine)
- Traff. In Marijuana
- Illegal Possession of a Legend Drug
- Prescription not in Proper Container
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Timothy C. Figley, 19 of Kevil, KY 42053
Charges:
- Traff. In Cont. Sub. 1st Deg, 1st Offense (> or = 2grams Methamphetamine)
- Traff. In Marijuana
- Illegal Possession of a Legend Drug
- Prescription not in Proper Container
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia