McCracken county men arrested for illegal substances

  • Updated
McCracken County crime watch

McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (WSIL) - The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says they pulled a car over Monday evening and found 12.5 grams of Methamphetamine, 160 grams of Marijuana, several THC vape cartridges, Methamphetamine smoking pipes, a large quantity of illegally possessed Gabapentin, and several other items related to Drug Paraphernalia.

It happened around 5 p.m. on Olivet Church Road. That vehicle was a 2012 Dodge driven by David T. Novetske of Salem, KY. and occupied by Timothy C. Figley of Kevil, KY.

Records indicate that Novetske has a D.U.I suspended operators license and is prohibited from operating a vehicle. Novetske also has an extensive criminal history involving Methamphetamine and trafficking in controlled substances.

Novetske and Figley were both arrested and lodged at the McCracken County Regional Jail.

David T. Novetske McCracken County

Arrested: David T. Novetske, 40 of Salem, KY 42078

Charges:

  • No Registration Plates
  • No Insurance
  • Operating on DUI Suspended License
  • Traff. In Cont. Sub. 1st Deg, 2nd or > Offense (> or = 2grams Methamphetamine)
  • Traff. In Marijuana
  • Illegal Possession of a Legend Drug
  • Prescription not in Proper Container
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Timothy Figley McCracken County

Timothy C. Figley, 19 of Kevil, KY 42053

Charges:

  • Traff. In Cont. Sub. 1st Deg, 1st Offense (> or = 2grams Methamphetamine)
  • Traff. In Marijuana
  • Illegal Possession of a Legend Drug
  • Prescription not in Proper Container
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia