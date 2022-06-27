McCracken County man charged with kidnapping, sex crimes

MCCRACKEN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Kentucky State Police have arrested a Paducah man following a sexual abuse investigation.
Robert Thomas, 32, was arrested around 10 a.m. Monday morning.
In February 2022, KSP were notified that Thomas had been suspected of child sexual abuse. Upon further investigation, KSP determined Thomas had previously been the foster parent of the child, but his guardianship was later revoked by the courts.
Thomas is accused of hiding the child from social workers and law enforcement after his guardianship was revoked. He is also accused of sexually abusing the child during this time.
Thomas was arrested and charged with kidnapping of a minor and sexual abuse. He was lodged into the McCracken County Jail.