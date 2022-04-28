McCracken County man charged with child exploitation offenses

MCCRACKEN COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch arrested Zacharias S. Schlipf, 33, on charges related to child sexual abuse material.
Schlipf was arrested during an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. He was discovered to be sharing images of child exploitation online.
A search warrant was executed at his home in Paducah and multiple pieces of equipment/evidence were collected.
Schlipf is currently charged with ninety-nine counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years of age and four counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.
Schlipf was lodged in the McCracken County Detention Center.
The investigation is ongoing.