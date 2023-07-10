McCracken County man arrested for several drug and gun offenses

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- A McCracken County man was arrested Monday for several drug and gun offenses.
The Sheriff's Office says they have been investigating several people for two months for trafficking Methamphetamine.
Detectives obtained a warrant on Monday, July 10 for a home in the 500 block of McCracken County for an illegal drug investigation.
They found 38-year-old Jura Dailey inside the home. Deputies found two vehicles on the property and found more than one pound of Meth, Cocaine, Marijuana, two handguns (both of which had been reported stolen), and cash believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales.
Jura Dailey is a convicted felon and unable to lawfully possess firearms.
Dailey was arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Dailey has numerous prior convictions for drug trafficking and is currently on felony parole. Dailey was out on bond out of Graves County, KY on an unrelated felony case at the time of his arrest.
Charges:
- Firearm enhanced trafficking in Methamphetamine 2nd or subsequent offense
- Firearm enhanced trafficking in Cocaine 2nd or subsequent offense
- Firearm enhanced trafficking in Marijuana 2nd or subsequent offense Possession of a handgun by a felon
- Receiving Stolen Property-Firearm
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
The investigation is continuing.