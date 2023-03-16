McCracken County Deputies make outstanding warrant arrest from suspicious person call

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- McCracken County Deputies arrested a man Thursday who had two active warrants for his arrest.
The Sheriff's Office says they got a call in the afternoon for a man walking down Lovelaceville Road who was acting strangely. They found 34-year-old Zachary Marlar of McCracken County near Lovelaceville Road and South Gum Springs Road.
Deputies found a small amount of Methamphetamine on Marlar during his arrest. He's booked in the McCracken County Jail.
The following are the charges Marlar faces:
- Public intoxication of a controlled substance
- Possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine)
- One McCracken County bench warrant
- One Scott County bench warrant