McCracken County burn ban in effect

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- A burn ban is now in place for residents across the county.
McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer approved a “Burn Ban," which will be in effect until further notice.
According to the ban, McCracken County has been determined to be under moderate drought conditions by the National Weather Service. Coupled with low humidity and high winds.
This Burn Ban went into effect at 4:00pm Tuesday to protect the lives and properties of the citizens of McCracken County.
McCracken County Emergency Management said Tuesday morning they've already seen several field fires across the region.