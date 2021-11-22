McCracken County authorities search for missing woman

MCCRACKEN COUNTY (WSIL) -- The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department needs the public's help in locating a missing McCracken County woman.
The Sheriff's Office said 34-year-old Tiffany N. Wring was last contacted on or about October 22, 2021 via social media.
She is described as a white female, approximately 5’3” tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds. Wring was last known to have shoulder length red and brown hair and a prominent tattoo of a rose on her upper chest which is partially visible from typical woman’s clothing.
Information received was that Wring typically frequents the Farley community of McCracken County, KY.
If anyone sees Wring or knows of her whereabouts, they are asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719 or their local law enforcement agency. Tips may also be provided via West KY Crime Stoppers at 270-444-8355, texting “WKY” and the information to 8474111 or the WKY Crime Stoppers App.