McCracken Co. Sheriff Matt Carter officially retiring end of July

MCCRACKEN COUNTY (WSIL) -- McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter is officially retiring at the end of July.
Sheriff Carter announced previously he would not be seeking a second term as Sheriff.
Chief Deputy Ryan Norman ran in the Kentucky Primary in May and was named the Republican nominee for Sheriff. All pertinent deadlines to challenge Norman on the Democratic ticket have passed, essentially naming him Sheriff-elect.
Sheriff Carter had planned to retire in January, when Chief Deputy Norman was sworn in, but there are some financial reasons he decided to retire early.
When a new Sheriff is sworn in comes during the mandatory tax collection cycle that runs from November to April each year. Every tax collection cycle is mandatorily audited by the KY Auditor of Public Accounts at a cost of several thousands of dollars to the county. However, with each sheriff being personally responsible for the collection and disbursement of taxes under their watch, a split in the sheriff’s term during the collection cycle results in two separate audits.
If Sheriff Carter were to remain in office, the county would be audited twice resulting in two separate expenses for the county.
Sheriff Carter has had conversations with Judge Executive Craig Clymer about the issue and Judge Clymer said if Carter were to retire, he would appoint sheriff-elect Norman to fill the final 5 months of his 4 year term.
In a statement thanking the county Sheriff Carter said, "I began my fulltime law enforcement career in 2000, when I joined the McCracken County Sheriff's Office and have been honored beyond measure to serve in so many different positions within the organization.
My goal and promise from the very beginning was to leave our agency better than when I was elected. I’m at peace and confident that we have done that with the support and hard work of the men and women at the Sheriff’s Office and the support of this community. From developing a grassroot effort through Badges Of Hope to help those battling various drug addictions get help when desired, to strengthening our community relationship and transparency through our citizens academy, brought the agency to an accreditation standard, established the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office Foundation, and made great strides in getting the pay for our deputies up where we can compete with surrounding agencies to ensure we are able to recruit the most qualified candidates to serve our community just to name a few.
If everyone of us in our everyday lives would strive to leave things better than we found it, our world would be a much better place. I am strong in my belief that we have a strong, educated, disciplined, and professional law enforcement agency for sheriff-elect Ryan Norman to take over and build on, and I know that he will."
He went on to say, "I want to thank everyone that supported our agency and me during my tenure. The community support that we receive is overwhelming and much appreciated not only by me, but each one of our deputies and staff. You have no idea how much that means to all of us in these trying times. Please continue to stand behind and pray daily for the men and women that protect us all day in and day out.
To all other area law enforcement officers and officials, I want to sincerely thank each of you for your dedication and friendship over my career in law enforcement. When we all work together, that is a bad thing for those looking to victimize innocent people, and a good thing for those that support and appreciate us.
To the McCracken County Fiscal Court, past and present, thank you for supporting public safety in our community.
To other courthouse staff members, court officials, judges, prosecutors, and defense bar, thank each of you for the professionalism you have exhibited during my 22 years working in McCracken County's legal system.
And finally, to my staff. Each one of you are and always will be family to me. Over the years many of us have spent more time together than we have some of our own family as duty has called. We have shared experiences we will never forget, and some that we wish we could. Words cannot express how proud I am of the accomplishments and strides that we have made as an agency. You all are second to none.
I wish each and everyone one of you the absolute best."