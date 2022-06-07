McConnell privately expresses openness to raising age to 21 for buying semiautomatic rifles, but proposal unlikely to get into final deal

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Williamson and southeastern Franklin Counties through 715 PM CDT... At 643 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Thompsonville, or near West Frankfort, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near... Thompsonville around 700 PM CDT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH