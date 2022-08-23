McClellan Elementary Searches for Interim Bus Driver

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) - Following up on a story we brought you on Monday, one Jefferson County school is struggling with the bus driver shortage, and they only have one bus. The small school of McClellan Elementary is now asking parents to both drop-off and pick-up students from school while they find a replacement bus driver.
The line goes quickly, but it still reaches the road. And while McClellan’s singular bus sits, parents, grandparents and friends must pitch in to pick-up students.
"I think right now, it’s just a waiting game," laughed one mom in line. "Other than that, I think the community’s got to go together to do something, so."
"Just doing it," said another in line, this time a student's grandmother. "Yup, which I hope (getting a bus driver) is soon, everybody does."
"It is what it is until we get a new bus driver. We’ll just deal with it," explained another.
A retirement at McClellan Elementary last week left the school without a bus driver and no replacement to be found.
Head Teacher, Tiffany Delaney said, administrators of the school of 54 student K through 8th grade school, were left without a choice.
"Since we don’t have a bus driver, we’re asking parents, guardians, grandparents, maybe neighbors, friends to bring the students to school and pick them up after school hours," Delaney explained.
Delaney went on to say, it was by sheer luck that a new hire at the school is interested in helping out and getting a school bus license. But Delaney said, that takes quite a bit of time. "There’s a lot to do to get a bus driving license. But we’re really happy he’s decided to step up and do that for us."
Delaney said the classes and training could means weeks or months without a driver. So, they’re looking for someone to fill in the gap. In the meantime, Delaney said, she’s relieved the school has an understanding support group.
"We really have a supportive group of parents here," said Delaney. "I haven’t heard anything negative, but I think they understand that we’re trying to get someone to fill this position."
Delaney said it would be great if someone eligible to drive a bus would be willing to take the route in during the interim. She said, anyone interested should contact McClellan's superintendent, or the Regional Office of Education.