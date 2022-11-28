Mayor Lori Lightfoot files petitions for Chicago mayoral election

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot submitted her nomination petitions to run for reelection on the deadline for candidates to file in the municipal election.
Candidates in the running for mayor must have at least 12,500 signatures of registered voters in the city.
Wheeling in the books, incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot first cheered on her supporters outside and told them she is looking forward to serving the city once again, then turned in over 40,000 petitions.
"With the filing today, one chapter in the campaign ends and another opens," Lightfoot said.
Mayor Lightfoot decided to turn them in Monday morning, missing the deadline to get on top or bottom of the ballot, but she said that is not her priority.
"It's not about the last slot, the position on the ballot is if you are unknown and people know who I am and our voters are going to find us," Lightfoot said. "We wanted to get this done this morning, get our folks ready for the next leg of this journey and I actually got a city to run as well."
Filing for the mayoral race is getting down to wire. The Chicago Board of Elections said so far Monday morning, seven people have filed to be on the ballot for the elections including Willie Wilson, Paul Vallas, Kam Buckner, Brandon Johnson, Sophia King, Ja'Mal Green and Lightfoot.
Challenger Congressman Jesus Chuy Garcia is also planning to file.