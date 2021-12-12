Mayfield Post Office under temporary operations

MAYFIELD, KY (WSIL) -- The Mayfield Post Office, located at 225 W Broadway, Mayfield 42066, is temporary closed due to damage sustained in this weekend's tornado.
Residential and business customers throughout the area who have been displaced are encouraged to either put their mail on hold or temporarily change their address, depending on the circumstances. Hold Mail and Change of Address requests can be accessed online at usps.com.
Mayfield customers may pick up mail, packages, and Post Office Box mail at the Paducah Processing and Distribution Facility (P&DF), 300 S 4th St., Paducah, KY 42003. The Paducah P&DF is open for all retail transactions Monday thru Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Mayfield customers whose mail is on hold will also be able to retrieve their mail on Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Dutch door in the Paducah P&DF lobby.
Retail services can be accessed at nearby post offices. Suggested locations include:
- Hickory Post Office
- 1976 State Route 1241 – 42051
- 5.7 miles from Mayfield
- Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Saturdays, 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Sedalia Post Office
- 1549 State Route 339 E – 42079
- 6.9 miles from Mayfield
- Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- Farmington Post Office
- 8406 State Route 121 S – 42040
- 7.5 miles from Mayfield
- Monday-Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- Wingo Post Office
- 93 Lebanon St. – 42088
- 8.6 miles from Mayfield
- Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Saturdays, 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.