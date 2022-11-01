 Skip to main content
Mayfield Police searching for missing teen

Aerial holmes

MAYFIELD, KY (WSIL) -- The Mayfield Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. 

Aerial Holmes is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 190 pounds. She has blue eyes and black hair. 

She was last seen wearing a gray Under Armor shirt with pink writing, black joggers, black Champion hoodie before trick-or-treating time. 

Police in Mayfield are also searching for a missing 10-year-old who was last seen during trick-or-treating. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mayfield Police Department at (270) 247-1621 or the Kentucky State Police at (270) 856-3721.

