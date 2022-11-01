Mayfield Police searching for missing teen

MAYFIELD, KY (WSIL) -- The Mayfield Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Aerial Holmes is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 190 pounds. She has blue eyes and black hair.
She was last seen wearing a gray Under Armor shirt with pink writing, black joggers, black Champion hoodie before trick-or-treating time.
Police in Mayfield are also searching for a missing 10-year-old who was last seen during trick-or-treating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Mayfield Police Department at (270) 247-1621 or the Kentucky State Police at (270) 856-3721.