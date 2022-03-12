Mayfield man arrested for carrying felony amount of drugs

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- A Mayfield man was arrested during a traffic stop in Paducah this Saturday.
On Saturday, March 12, around 4:54 p.m., an officer stopped 42 year-old Robert Lee Norton from Mayfield, KY, to conduct a traffic stop.
After the officer's investigation, it was discovered Norton had possession of crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, and items related to drug paraphernalia. Police records indicate Norton has an extensive history with meth.
Norton was charged with possession of the drugs, as well as careless driving and having no insurance.
Norton was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.