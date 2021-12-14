Mayfield, Kentucky woman still searching for missing cat after tornado

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WSIL) -- Many storm victims also have pets that have gone missing. There are local organizations working to help those owners.
While many people are still gathering their belongings from the tornado outbreak, some are still missing their pets. News 3 spoke with one Mayfield, Kentucky resident about what she endured during the storm and her search for her pets.
"I've had them four years and they're very precious to me," said Joyce Guthrie.
Guthrie says after Friday's tornado, she had to leave behind her two cats, Po and Zeus. When she returned Saturday, they were gone.
She finally found Po on Monday.
"Po was under that house under there and I'm hoping Zeus is too, I've been over there rattling treats, calling him and talking to him...but he's very afraid, very traumatized," she said.
She says Po is okay but was shaken up when she found her and now she's still searching for Zeus.
"Zeus is orange and white...well he was kind of big. I imagine he's lost some weight now. He's beautiful, orange and white, quiet," she said.
She says if someone finds Zeus, they can contact her or her family members. A post has been created on Facebook.
"I'm out of most of my furniture and stuff, but I don't care, as long as I find my cats," she said.
Now Guthrie says she hopes to find Zeus by this weekend. She plans to leave for Tennessee on Saturday.