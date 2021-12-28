Mayfield Independent School District releases back to school plan

MAYFIELD (WSIL) -- Mayfield Independent School District classes will resume on Monday, January 10, 2022, Superintendent Joe Henderson announced.
The district was to resume classes Jan. 3, following the holiday break, but now only teachers and staff will return next week. The additional week before Jan. 10 will provide time for teachers and staff to transition from disaster relief to educational duties.
Mayfield High School served as a shelter and distribution center for the community following the Dec. 10 tornado that struck Mayfield and Graves County.
Mental health services are also being provided, as needed. Please contact the district office (270-247-3868) or schools for assistance.
The district is also working to develop bus transportation plans for students still residing in Mayfield and Graves County and those families who were displaced by the tornado and are temporarily residing outside the district.
Due to debris and ongoing clean-up and repair efforts within the school district, route times may be adjusted. The district asks for parents and guardians to please be patient during this time as additional information will be made available.