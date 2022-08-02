Mayfield High School named "School of the Year" by Paducah business

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- Batteries Plus of Paducah announced that Mayfield High School has been named one of its "Schools of the Year."
In collaboration with Duracell/PROCELL, Batteries Plus will donate $500 worth of batteries to the school.
Through a nationwide contest, the local school was identified as one of the most deserving educational institutions from across the country.
The school is being recognized for going above and beyond during challenging times, including the pandemic and December tornadoes.
“At Batteries Plus, we are extremely grateful for all that our local schools do each and every day to develop our children into leaders of tomorrow. It is our pleasure to be able to give back to some of the most deserving educational institutions across the country,” said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus. “Mayfield High School is truly worthy of this donation and we are excited to help them power up next year’s school year.”