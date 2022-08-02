 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Afternoon heat index values up to around 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois,
mainly along and west of a Mount Vernon, Illinois, to Cairo,
to Poplar Bluff, Missouri line.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Mayfield High School named "School of the Year" by Paducah business

  • 0
Mayfield School of the Year

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- Batteries Plus of Paducah announced that Mayfield High School has been named one of its "Schools of the Year."

In collaboration with Duracell/PROCELL, Batteries Plus will donate $500 worth of batteries to the school.

Through a nationwide contest, the local school was identified as one of the most deserving educational institutions from across the country.

The school is being recognized for going above and beyond during challenging times, including the pandemic and December tornadoes.

“At Batteries Plus, we are extremely grateful for all that our local schools do each and every day to develop our children into leaders of tomorrow. It is our pleasure to be able to give back to some of the most deserving educational institutions across the country,” said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus. “Mayfield High School is truly worthy of this donation and we are excited to help them power up next year’s school year.”

Tags

Recommended for you