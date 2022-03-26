Mayfield first responders honored by nationwide nonprofit

MAYFIELD, KY (WSIL) -- Police, fire fighters and medics are honored for their recovery efforts following the devastating tornado that touched down in December.
A First Responder Appreciation Day, sponsored by the Gary Sinise Foundation, brought out dozens to the high school Saturday afternoon.
Music, games and BBQ was the backdrop for a day of celebrating the city's recovery.
Mayor Kathy O'Nan says first responders have always held a special place in the community's heart, their commitment to the community evident in their recovery efforts.
"They are the pride of our city government and county government and volunteers forces," says O'Nan. "They certainly did their jobs excellently in the past three months."
The Gary Sinise Foundation also donated new equipment to the city, replacing many items lost in the storm.
Foundation Senior Director of Events, Hannah Luppino says Gary Sinise, anaward-winning actor and humanitarian, has been a committed supporter of veterans, first responders and defenders for more than 40 years, establishing the foundation ten years ago to further that support.
"To be here today and to see what this town has gone through and come back from," says Luppino, adding, "We're so excited to be able to provide a day of BBQ and fun and dancing and life for everybody."
Saturday's gathering was the first time the Foundation held an event just for First Responders, having a decade's-long history of hosting outreach programs for Veterans.