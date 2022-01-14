Mayfield Candle Factory to 'permanently' lay off workers

(WSIL) -- The candle factory destroyed in Mayfield during December tornadoes is laying off 250 employees who cannot be transferred to a second facility.
Mayfield Consumer Products filed a notice this week with Kentucky's Office of Employer and Apprenticeship Services. The notice states the closure of the plan impacted more than 500 people.
Eight people died when the factory collapsed with employees inside during the December 10, 2021 tornado.
According to the notice, the company was working to open a new factory in nearby Hickory, Kentucky when the storms hit. It plans to get the site "up and running as soon as practical."
About half of the candle factory employees will transfer there, but those not being offered a transfer will be permanently laid off.
A spokesman for the company could not be reached Friday.
Survivors of the collapse have filed a lawsuit against MCP. The suit was filed in state court. It seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages from the company.
They claim Mayfield Consumer Products demonstrated “flagrant indifference” by refusing to allow employees to go home early.