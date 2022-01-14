 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER SYSTEM TO AFFECT THE AREA TONIGHT THROUGH
SUNDAY...

We continue to monitor a winter weather system forecast to affect
the area tonight through Sunday. Confidence is increasing that
there will be little to no travel impacts tonight through
Saturday, as temperatures are expected to remain above freezing.
Considerable uncertainty remains with respect to snowfall
potential across west Kentucky Saturday night into Sunday, but the
overall trend is farther south of the area with any heavy
snowfall.

The first round will begin this evening mainly over southern
Illinois, and then continue south and east across the region late
tonight into Saturday. A combination of rain and snow is expected
this evening and then it will gradually become all snow from
north to south across the region. Temperatures are expected to
remain above freezing, so any snow accumulations will be on
elevated surfaces. A few slick spots cannot be completely ruled
out early Saturday on untreated roads mainly north of Interstate
64 in southern Illinois.

For Saturday night through Sunday, the snow chances shift south.
We cannot rule out a couple of inches of snow, and some travel
impacts from the Land Between the Lakes area east to Hopkinsville.
Meanwhile, for the Purchase area of west Kentucky into the
southern tip of Illinois, west toward Sikeston Missouri, there may
not be much in the way of snow accumulation with this storm
system. Please continue to monitor the forecast closely tonight
and Saturday.

Mayfield Candle Factory to 'permanently' lay off workers

  Updated
mayfield candle factory

(WSIL) -- The candle factory destroyed in Mayfield during December tornadoes is laying off 250 employees who cannot be transferred to a second facility. 

Mayfield Consumer Products filed a notice this week with Kentucky's Office of Employer and Apprenticeship Services. The notice states the closure of the plan impacted more than 500 people. 

Eight people died when the factory collapsed with employees inside during the December 10, 2021 tornado.

According to the notice, the company was working to open a new factory in nearby Hickory, Kentucky when the storms hit. It plans to get the site "up and running as soon as practical."

About half of the candle factory employees will transfer there, but those not being offered a transfer will be permanently laid off. 

A spokesman for the company could not be reached Friday. 

Survivors of the collapse have filed a lawsuit against MCP. The suit was filed in state court. It seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages from the company. 

They claim Mayfield Consumer Products demonstrated “flagrant indifference” by refusing to allow employees to go home early.

