May is Childhood Drowning Prevention Month; Tips to remember when kids are near water

(WSIL) -- May is now Childhood Drowning Prevention Month in Illinois, which serves as a time to remind parents of the importance of constantly supervising children when they are in or near water to prevent accidental drowning deaths.
In 2021, 18 Illinois children lost their lives to accidental drowning: eight in pools; three in bathtubs; two in lakes; two in ponds; and one each in a creek, a river and a hot tub. All eight of the children who drowned in pools were age 5 and younger.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death for children ages 1 to 4 and the second leading cause of unintentional death for children ages 1 to 14. For every child who dies from drowning, another eight receive emergency department care for non-fatal drowning.
Tips to help prevent water-related tragedy:
Bathrooms
- Never leave a young child alone in a bathtub or rely on a bathtub seat for safety.
- Secure the toilet lid. Curious toddlers could tip headfirst into a toilet, risking drowning.
- Don’t allow children to play alone in the bathroom.
Buckets
- Five-gallon buckets commonly used for household home-improvement projects pose a threat to babies and toddlers who may topple into them and be unable to get out.
- Empty and store all buckets out of children’s reach when not in use.
Portable or Inflatable pools
- Don’t be lulled into a false sense of security because of the shallowness of baby pools. A child can drown in as little as one inch of water.
- Empty the pool right after use and store it upside-down.
Swimming pools and hot tubs
- Keep ladders, patio furniture and toys away from above-ground pools. Toddlers are better climbers than you think!
- Install a four-sided fence with a self-closing, self-latching gate around all pools and spas. Always check to make sure the gate is locked or closed when leaving the pool or spa!
- Keep the pool and deck clear of floats, balls and toys after you leave the pool
- Young children should wear personal flotation devices, but they do not replace adult supervision.
- Keep hot tubs securely covered when not in use. Children should not be left in a hot tub alone.
- Appoint an adult who can swim to always watch children when they are in the pool.
- Learn CPR and keep rescue equipment, a phone and emergency numbers by the pool. The American Red Cross offers online CPR training classes anyone can take at their own pace from the convenience of home.
Ponds, fountains and retention ponds
- Be aware of access to water hazards in your yard and neighborhood. If a child goes missing, check these areas first!