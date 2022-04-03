Massac youth fundraise for future farm fairs

METROPOLIS, IL (WSIL) -- Massac County youth are selling pork burgers, so they can show off their pigs, their cows and other stock animals too.
"We have people at the barn down there making pork-burgers and we're having donations and bringing them out here," explains 9-year old Marshal Jacobs who was helping to hand out drive-thru orders at Massac County Youth Fair-grounds in Metropolis Sunday afternoon.
Money raised from the porkburgers goes towards funding the fair, which funds its future.
Tammie Obermark, fair president, says the kids' participation is all part of learning how the sausage is made.
"That's one thing that we always want to do, is include the youth whenever we do any type of fundraiser," says Obermark. "Whether it's them making desserts, making cookies, cakes, pies, but then today, them giving their service, and to help the Youth Fair for the future."
Money raised from this year's fair is helping to put in new lighting for their parking lot and improvements inside the community center. The meals Sunday included a burger, chips, baked beans and a drink.
It is one of the group's biggest fundraising efforts each year.
"We are truly, truly grateful for the support that we get," explains Obermark. "Not only from our friends and family here in Massac County, but from the southern 13 counties that all their kids are eligible to participate in our youth fair also."
Massac County Youth Fair takes place July 15th through the 23rd. You can keep up-to-date on show-times at Facebook.com/massacyouthfair.