Massac County voters to decide annexation of Joppa-Maple Grove

MASSAC COUNTY (WSIL) -- Voters in Massac County will decide if Joppa-Maple Grove joins Massac County school district.
The Regional Board of School Trustees approved a petition from Joppa-Maple Grove on October 3, 2022 to annex the district.
Last fall the Board of Education decided to conduct school reorganization feasibility studies with three surrounding school districts, Massac County, Century and Vienna.
The studies examined all aspects of the district including finances, curriculum, building structure, transportation, and staffing.
Massac County was the final decision.
The Joppa-Maple Grove School District has been seeing lower enrollment and diminishing property tax funding, after the closing of the power plant.
The request to annex will now be placed on the April 4, 2023 ballot. If approved, the district will be annexed into Massac County School District in 2024.
Click here to see more from the feasibility study.