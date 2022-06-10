Massac County deputy, IDOT worker rescue man attempting to jump off bridge

MASSAC COUNTY (WSIL) -- A man was rescued while attempting to jump off a bridge by a local deputy and IDOT worker.
On May 23, 2022 Massac County Deputy Summer Dixon responded to a bridge overpass on Interstate 24. An IDOT worker had found a man having medical complications.
While Deputy Dixon was speaking with the man, he suddenly attempted to jump over the bridge railing.
Deputy Dixon and the IDOT worker reacted and caught the man and struggled to keep him from dropping onto the ground below the bridge. The two struggled, but were able to pull him to safety.
The man was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
The Massac County Sheriff's Office has since honored Deputy Dixon for her efforts with a Letter of Commendation.