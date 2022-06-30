Mason "Little Hank" Ramsey will be back home in Golconda for annual fireworks event

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- To kick off Independence Day weekend, local country music star Mason Ramsey will be part of the City of Golconda Annual Fireworks Event.
The event is Friday, July 1, starting at 5 p.m. There will also be horse and buggy rides, helicopter rides, and plenty of vendors. Mason Ramsey will take the stage at the Courthouse Annex at 6 p.m. with the "Most Wanted" band, followed by a fireworks show at the Golconda Marina at 9 p.m. or after dark. For more information, visit the city's Facebook page here.
Ramsey gained nationwide attention after a video of him singing at Walmart in Harrisburg, Illinois in 2018 went viral. He was 11 years old at the time. Now, he's 15 years old and visited News 3 This Morning to let us know what he's been up to and what's next in his music career.
You can stay up to date on his career by following him on TikTok and Instagram.