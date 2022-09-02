Mascoutah beats Mt. Vernon in shootout 43-36

MOUNT VERNON, IL (WSIL) -- The Mascoutah Indians took to the road to battle the Mt. Vernon Rams in a week two Friday night football matchup.
The two teams were deadlocked in a defensive battle, and it started with an early fumble by the Rams' Ethan Rivera that gave the Indians great field position.
The defensive tension was finally snapped when Mt. Vernon's Navonte Nesbit took the end-around handoff and turned on the burners all the way to the house for a touchdown - except the play was called back due to a Rams' holding call.
It would seem that lightning does strike twice for the Rams, as Nesbit once again takes the end-around handoff and fools the defense once more, scoring on the play. The Rams are first to rear their heads, 7-0.
The Indians would not back down. Quarterback Zayne Timin finds receiver J.T. Curry, who breaks multiple tackles and takes it to the house. The Indians would try for a two-point conversion and score, leading the Rams 8-7.
The two early scores would ignite a fire under both teams, with the Mascoutah Indians outscoring the Mt. Vernon Rams 43-36.