Mary Lou's Grill celebrates 60 years as a southern Illinois staple

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) – A southern Illinois establishment is celebrating a big milestone. Mary Lou’s Grill welcomed customers to celebrate its 60th anniversary.
“We’re just here to give back to our customers that have been a part of our business for 60 years,” said owner Marilynn Martin. “I just give all credit to God. I really do.”
Martin was four years old when her parents opened Mary Lou’s Grill back in 1962.
“We took over in 90 when my mom retired,” said Martin. “We’ve had ups and we’ve had downs, especially the last couple of years but by the grace of god we’re still here.”
Martin believes Mary Lou’s is here to provide more than just food.
“I really do feel like God has a mission for us here and it’s to help people,” she said.
Mary Lou’s is a family restaurant. Not only does Martin own the business, but her sisters and kids also put the time in at the place.
She says the one mission Mary Lou’s has each day is to make sure everyone that walks through that door is treated like family.
“We talk to people and get to know them and find out about their lives,” said Martin. “I think that’s what keeps them coming back”
Long-time guests and former employees showed up. Some to eat and say hi, while others pitched in to help like old-time sake.
Keeping the old diner look to the place has been important to Marilynn. She says it’s what people have come to expect all these years.
“We’ve kept the layout the same because it’s what’s familiar,” said Martin. “That’s what comforts people. People like the staples.