Marshall County updates residents on long term efforts for tornado clean up

MARSHALL CO (WSIL)---Following the tornadoes that touched down in Kentucky, efforts to help came almost immediately.
"We're over two weeks into this disaster, and now's the time where we focus on long term planning," said Judge Executive for Marshall County, Kevin Neal. "I can't express how much support we've had in the community and outside the community immediately after the tornado touched down in Marshall county, but the long term planning is what we're starting to move forward with."
Clean up is underway for both land and water operations in the county, and some progress has been made.
500,000 cubic yards of debris have to be removed.
70,000 cubic yards have been hauled to the dump.
"Just to give you a perspective of 70 thousand cubic yards, it's a football field about 13 feet high and all the debris stacked 13 feet high," said Neal.
There is also an executive order in place in Marshall county to help bring vetted contractors into the area, following several complaints by residents.
"So my warning to the residents, as you have a need, make sure they are registered with my office or the AG's office. That's a vetting system that we can put in place through this executive order to make sure you're getting a contractor that is worth your work," said Neal.
Officials are now looking at things such as displaced residents, property damage, and unwanted debris, to see what would best help their residents return to normal.
"We're making every effort. To make a long term plan, we're need to know how many folks in the community are gonna need long term planning," said Neal.
The easiest way to report these through a special hotline number.
"One of our biggest pushes right now is we need anyone who has been displaced, even if you are staying with family and friends, we really need you to call in so we can know where people are at, where they're staying, and if they are actually in those residents or not," said Britney Hargrove, the Public Information Officer for Marshall County.
That hotline is 270-527-8657 and can answer almost any question related to relief.
Experts who are helping with the clean up efforts believe the way Marshall county is handling the situation will be beneficial in clean up efforts, and speed up the process.
"The fact that you're running two tracks here, to do the public assistance side, and the individual assistance at the same time, I think it will go a long way to speed up this recovery," said Sue Marticek from Compass 82, a disaster relief group.
Marshall county residents can find more resources here.