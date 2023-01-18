Marshall County Sheriff warns about check scam

MARSHALL COUNTY, KENTUCKY (WSIL) -- The sheriff is warning residents about a scam that could cost them thousands of dollars.
Scammers are sending checks in the mail wanting you to cash it and forward them some of the proceeds. Authorities confiscated two of these checks already.
One is for $9,600 and is from an alleged organization is Tulsa, Oklahoma. The other $4,700 and is from an alleged government office in Cleveland, Ohio.
The sheriff says the check will come with a set of instructions. Those tell the victim that they've been chosen by UNICEF for a donation because they're low income, divorced, disabled, retired, or widowed.
Then, the instructions say to text a "Mr. Chris Lyon" some personal information including a first and last name, amount on the check, check number and cell phone number.
Do not follow the instructions, this is a scam.
If you cash the check, within a couple of days the check will be found to be fraud. At that point, the full amount of the check will be charged back to your bank account.
