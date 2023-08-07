Marshall County Schools to feature more advanced security to start the school year

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (WSIL) - Students in Marshall County, KY can expect some changes this year regarding school security. More than five years after a deadly school shooting they'll have new equipment to replace their current metal detectors.
Students will see a much-needed upgrade to security when they return to school on Tuesday.
Administrators with the Marshall County school district were on hand Monday at North Marshall Middle School for a demonstration of the system. They were joined by officials with Evolv the company providing the enhanced detection systems.
"What you get when the lights turn red, and the audible alert is an image of the individual it alerted with a red box around the individual where on the body that potential threat could be,” said Mike Santoro, Solutions engineer for Evolv Technology.
The new system is meant to eliminate many of the over-cautious bag searches the more traditional metal detectors might set off.
The system is designed to look for slides and barrows for firearms the metallic material for explosives, and larger tactical knives.
This means your more common, everyday items like keys, wallets, and cell phones won't set the detection system off, resulting in fewer times people have to wait to get through.
"It allows individuals to walk through free flow at the pace of life,” said Santoro
And putting safety and security a top priority is always a concern for parents.
T.A. Evans's oldest son was a sophomore during the 20-18 school shooting that left two dead and 14 injured. Now-- his youngest daughter is making her way through a more secure school system, which is someone Evans can appreciate.
"I want her to feel safe, but I don't want it to be bothersome either,” said Evans. “I want her to be able to have a good experience going through middle school, but if I had to have it one way or the other, I would appreciate the security."
Although Evans is happy the district is working to keep students safe -- he also credits parents for stepping up and demanding more accountability from the schools.
"There are some parents out there that are helping funnel things in the right direction and helping to push the efforts. Everybody wants their kids to be safe, and with enough push from parents, the school district is going to do a lot of things."
And that's something officials with the Marshall County School District take seriously when it comes to keeping every safe.
"We take their safety and the entrusted responsibility they have in us with their child every single day very seriously,” said school Superintendent, Steve Miracle. “We're always looking to do everything we can to be at our top level with how we provide that safety and security for our students.”