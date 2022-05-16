Marshall County receiving $2 million for tornado debris removal

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- FEMA has approved $2,409,846 to reimburse Marshall County for expenses paid for the collection and proper disposal of storm debris after the Dec. 10-11, 2021, tornadoes.
The county hired a contractor to remove and dispose of debris. The cost included labor, equipment, material and contract costs.
FEMA's Public Assistance program is providing the $2 million grant to reimburse local governments for those costs.
Because of the magnitude of damage from the tornadoes, President Biden in January authorized a cost share adjustment to 100% federal funding for debris removal for a 30-day period of the commonwealth’s choosing.