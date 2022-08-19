Marshall County HS baseball diamond renamed "Preston Cope Field"

MARSHALL COUNTY (WSIL) -- A student killed in a shooting at Marshall County High School in 2018 is being honored.
Marshall County High School and Community Financial Services Bank have renamed the baseball diamond "Preston Cope Field."
Preston's family and fiends were joined on the diamond Friday for the official announcement.
Preston was a huge baseball fan playing for his HS team. His love of baseball extended to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals organization honored Cope by meeting with his family after the shooting.
Preston and Bailey Holt were killed when Gabriel Parker entered the school and opened fire. He has been sentenced to life in prison.