Marshall Co. establishes emergency contractor program to prevent scams

(WSIL) -- In response to the storm that hit Marshall County, Judge Executive Kevin Neal announced an emergency home repair contractor program in Marshall County to prevent scammers from taking money from victims.
The program requires all contractors to register with Marshall County and undergo a background check prior to doing business in the affected areas.
Approved contractors will be issued certificates which must be displayed on their job sites. Applications are available at 23 Homer Lucas Ln, Benton KY 42025 and 1101 Main St Benton KY 42025 in the Judge Executive’s office. There is no fee to register. For more information, call (270) 527-8657 or (270) 527-4750.
Consumers are encouraged to be wary of transitory contractors. The Office of the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division advises consumers to ask for references, insist on a written contract, avoid being rushed into signing a contract right away and get at least two estimates. Consumers should also read the fine print, deal with reputable companies, and ask family and friends to recommend contractors they have previously used and with whom they have been satisfied.
Consumers may contact the Consumer Protection Division at 1-888-432-9752 if they suspect fraudulent activities or to request information on a business. They may also call the Better Business Bureau at 1-800-866-6668 or 1-800-388-2222 to check a company's reputation.