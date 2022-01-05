You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Accumulating Snow on Thursday...

A system will spread light to moderate accumulating snow across
the region Thursday. Temperatures are expected to range from the
upper teens along the Interstate 64 corridor to mid 20s elsewhere,
so the snow should quickly accumulate. This will likely impact
travel across the region.

Confidence in placement and strength of the snow band continues to
increase. Highest amounts are expected across western Kentucky
where amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible. Amounts are expected
to decrease north of the Ohio River and back into southeast
Missouri.

Snow quickly develops during the morning, with peak intensity
occurring during the late morning and early afternoon. The snow
should taper off during the mid to late afternoon.

Behind this system, the coldest air of the season is set to
arrive Thursday night. Wind chills into the single digits to just
below zero are forecast by Friday morning.

Stay tuned to later forecasts as this event nears.

Marshall Co. establishes emergency contractor program to prevent scams

  • 0
Damage of Cambridge Shores

Damage of Cambridge Shores, a neighborhood at Kentucky Lake 

(WSIL) -- In response to the storm that hit Marshall County, Judge Executive Kevin Neal announced an emergency home repair contractor program in Marshall County to prevent scammers from taking money from victims. 

The program requires all contractors to register with Marshall County and undergo a background check prior to doing business in the affected areas.

Approved contractors will be issued certificates which must be displayed on their job sites. Applications are available at 23 Homer Lucas Ln, Benton KY 42025 and 1101 Main St Benton KY 42025 in the Judge Executive’s office. There is no fee to register. For more information, call (270) 527-8657 or (270) 527-4750.

Consumers are encouraged to be wary of transitory contractors. The Office of the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division advises consumers to ask for references, insist on a written contract, avoid being rushed into signing a contract right away and get at least two estimates. Consumers should also read the fine print, deal with reputable companies, and ask family and friends to recommend contractors they have previously used and with whom they have been satisfied.

Consumers may contact the Consumer Protection Division at 1-888-432-9752 if they suspect fraudulent activities or to request information on a business. They may also call the Better Business Bureau at 1-800-866-6668 or 1-800-388-2222 to check a company's reputation.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wsiltv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

Recommended for you