Marlow's Pumpkin Patch hosting grand opening despite a sudden fire

OPDYKE, IL (WSIL) -- Officials at Marlow's Pumpkin Patch are opening Saturday September 16 in the wake of complications caused by a fire.
The patch's Facebook page says at least 7 agencies assisted in putting out the blaze, including the Jefferson County Sheriff's office, Jefferson Fire Protection District #1, Mount Vernon Professional Fire Fighters, Waltonville Fire protection District, and more. No serious injuries were reported.
First responders were able to keep the fire contained in the hoop barn and corn pit. The owners hope to have both repaired by the end of the season.