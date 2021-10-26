Marion's Texas Roadhouse set to open November 1st

MARION (WSIL) – Marion’s new Texas Roadhouse opens Monday November 1st.
Officials say before the first guests walk in the door, the restaurant host local law enforcement and emergency personnel this week as the kitchen staff and crew train.
Prior to opening, the restaurant will host invitation-only pre-opening events and raise money for This Able Veteran.
The restaurant will be open for dinner only Monday through Thursday from 4:00-10:00 p.m. Friday, 4:00 – 11:00 p.m., Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. and Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.