Marion woman dead after fatal crash

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- A woman from Marion was killed in a fatal car crash Friday.
The Illinois State Police states on Friday, October 21 at around 3:43 p.m., the 31-year-old woman was traveling southbound in a Dodge Sedan on Illinois Route 37, north of Villa Way.
For an undetermined reason, the woman crossed the center line and struck 62-year-old Richard F. Williamson of West Frankfort's Isuzu Truck, who was traveling northbound, and she veered off the right side of the roadway. A 16-year-old from Pittsburg driving a Dodge Truck then collided with Williamson's truck.
The woman from Marion was pronounced dead at the scene. Williamson, the 16-year-old driver of the Dodge Truck, and the 15-year-old passenger in the truck were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is active and ongoing.