Marion woman cited for crashing into 5 police patrol vehicles

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A woman was taken to the Williamson County Jail after she rammed into 5 police patrol vehicles.

Police responded to the situation at the Williamson County Sheriff's office lobby on Saturday, June 10. They discovered the suspect, Leann Jackson of Marion Illinois, crashed her car into 4 Williamson County Sheriff's vehicles and another from the Marion Police Department. Afterwards, she walked into the station's lobby and pulled the fire alarm.

Authorities say no one was hurt during the incident. Jackson was cited for disorderly conduct, criminal damage to government supported property, and obstructing identification.

